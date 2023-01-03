Troy Mills North Linn unloads on Arlington Starmont 111-12

Troy Mills North Linn raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 111-12 win over Arlington Starmont in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Arlington Starmont faced off on January 18, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 20, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.