Troy Mills North Linn takes victory lap past Edgewood Ed-Co 107-25

Troy Mills North Linn earned its community's accolades after a 107-25 win over Edgewood Ed-Co in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Edgewood Ed-Co played in a 51-38 game on February 26, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Springville and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Alburnett on January 13 at Alburnett High School. For results, click here.
