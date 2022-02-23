Troy Mills North Linn staggers Janesville with punishing performance 63-30

Troy Mills North Linn's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Janesville 63-30 at Troy Mills North Linn High on February 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Troy Mills North Linn jumped in front of Janesville 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Lynx's offense jumped on top to a 40-12 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Troy Mills North Linn's determination showed as it carried a 54-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

