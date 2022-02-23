Troy Mills North Linn staggers Janesville with punishing performance 63-30

Troy Mills North Linn's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Janesville 63-30 at Troy Mills North Linn High on February 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 14, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Janesville took on Traer North Tama on February 17 at Traer North Tama High School. For more, click here.
Troy Mills North Linn jumped in front of Janesville 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Lynx's offense jumped on top to a 40-12 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Troy Mills North Linn's determination showed as it carried a 54-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
