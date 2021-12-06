Troy Mills North Linn smashes through Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 100-23

Troy Mills North Linn showered the scoreboard with points to drown Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 100-23 on December 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on November 30 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Central City in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.