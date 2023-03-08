The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Troy Mills North Linn didn't mind, dispatching Remsen St. Mary's 52-50 on March 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Remsen St. Mary's started on steady ground by forging a 17-6 lead over Troy Mills North Linn at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Hawks would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 31-19 lead on the Lynx.

Remsen St. Mary's enjoyed a 45-32 lead over Troy Mills North Linn to start the fourth quarter.

The Lynx fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Hawks.

