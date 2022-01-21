Troy Mills North Linn rolls like thunder over Delhi Maquoketa Valley 68-24

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Troy Mills North Linn turned out the lights on Delhi Maquoketa Valley 68-24 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Independence and Troy Mills North Linn took on Central City on January 11 at Central City High School. For more, click here.
