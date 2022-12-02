Troy Mills North Linn pours it on Springville 79-38

Troy Mills North Linn ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Springville 79-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Springville faced off on February 1, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.