Troy Mills North Linn paints near-perfect picture in win over Delhi Maquoketa Valley 74-34

Troy Mills North Linn dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-34 win over Delhi Maquoketa Valley in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Delhi Maquoketa Valley squared off with January 21, 2022 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School last season.

In recent action on January 24, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Central City. Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Springville on January 24 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School.

