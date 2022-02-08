Troy Mills North Linn overwhelms Alburnett 77-45

Troy Mills North Linn left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Alburnett 77-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 3, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Lisbon and Alburnett took on Edgewood Ed-Co on February 1 at Alburnett High School. For more, click here.
