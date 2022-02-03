Troy Mills North Linn mauls Lisbon in strong showing 75-50

Troy Mills North Linn swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Lisbon 75-50 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Lisbon faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian and Troy Mills North Linn took on Delhi Maquoketa Valley on January 21 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Lynx roared in front of the Lions 26-10 to begin the second quarter.
Troy Mills North Linn kept a 40-29 halftime margin at Lisbon's expense.
The Lynx took control in the third quarter with a 59-39 advantage over the Lions.
