Troy Mills North Linn engulfs Central City in flames 89-31

Troy Mills North Linn dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 89-31 victory over Central City in Iowa boys basketball on February 4.
In recent action on January 21, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Central City took on Edgewood Ed-Co on January 28 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.