Troy Mills North Linn drums New Sharon North Mahaska in sound fashion 89-43

Yes, Troy Mills North Linn looked superb in beating New Sharon North Mahaska, but no autographs please after its 89-43 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on March 7.

The Lynx drew first blood by forging a 29-9 margin over the Warhawks after the first quarter.

Troy Mills North Linn's offense took charge to a 56-15 lead over New Sharon North Mahaska at the intermission.

The Lynx's supremacy showed as they carried a 75-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

