Troy Mills North Linn drums New Sharon North Mahaska in sound fashion 89-43

Yes, Troy Mills North Linn looked superb in beating New Sharon North Mahaska, but no autographs please after its 89-43 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on March 7.

The Lynx drew first blood by forging a 29-9 margin over the Warhawks after the first quarter.

Troy Mills North Linn's offense took charge to a 56-15 lead over New Sharon North Mahaska at the intermission.

The Lynx's supremacy showed as they carried a 75-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 26 , Troy Mills North Linn squared up on Edgewood Ed-Co in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

