Troy Mills North Linn drums Arlington Starmont in sound fashion 93-18

Troy Mills North Linn left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Arlington Starmont 93-18 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Central City and Arlington Starmont took on Springville on January 4 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.