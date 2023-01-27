Troy Mills North Linn controls the action and Winthrop East Buchanan 78-27

Troy Mills North Linn's river of points eventually washed away Winthrop East Buchanan in a 78-27 cavalcade on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan squared off with January 4, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Springville on January 20 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.