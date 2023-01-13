Troy Mills North Linn comes from behind to stop Springville 98-30

Troy Mills North Linn was shaken, but pushed past Springville for a 98-30 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Springville played in a 69-38 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Springville faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Troy Mills North Linn took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 6 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
