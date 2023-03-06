Troy Mills North Linn derailed Madrid's hopes after a 72-63 verdict on March 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Troy Mills North Linn opened with a 19-11 advantage over Madrid through the first quarter.

The Lynx registered a 34-25 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Troy Mills North Linn jumped to a 58-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lynx's advantage was wide enough to weather the Tigers' 18-14 margin in the final quarter.

