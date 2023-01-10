Tripoli squeaks past Riceville in tight tilt 57-55

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Tripoli nipped Riceville 57-55 in Iowa boys basketball on January 10.
Recently on January 3, Riceville squared off with Nashua-Plainfield in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.