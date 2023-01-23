 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tripoli pushes over Postville 72-60

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tripoli prevailed over Postville 72-60 at Postville High on January 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 12, Postville faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Tripoli took on Dunkerton on January 17 at Tripoli High School. For results, click here.

