Tripoli outlasts Waterloo Christian 74-55

Tripoli grabbed a 74-55 victory at the expense of Waterloo Christian on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Waterloo Christian and Tripoli squared off with January 28, 2022 at Waterloo Christian School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Tripoli faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Waterloo Christian took on Clarksville on December 9 at Waterloo Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
