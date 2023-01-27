Tripoli knocks out victory beat against Waterloo Christian 64-51

Waterloo Christian was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Tripoli prevailed 64-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Waterloo Christian and Tripoli squared off with January 28, 2022 at Waterloo Christian School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Waterloo Christian faced off against Clarksville and Tripoli took on Dunkerton on January 17 at Tripoli High School. For a full recap, click here.
