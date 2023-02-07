Tripoli grabbed a 74-62 victory at the expense of Riceville in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.

In recent action on February 2, Riceville faced off against Rockford . For more, click here. Tripoli took on Maynard West Central on February 2 at Tripoli High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.