Tripoli denies Clarksville's challenge 63-45

Tripoli put together a victorious gameplan to stop Clarksville 63-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Clarksville faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Tripoli took on Dunkerton on January 18 at Dunkerton High School. For more, click here.
