Tripoli defeats Clarksville in lopsided affair 69-46

It was a tough night for Clarksville which was overmatched by Tripoli in this 69-46 verdict.
Last season, Tripoli and Clarksville faced off on January 25, 2022 at Clarksville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Tripoli faced off against Dunkerton and Clarksville took on Cresco Crestwood on January 16 at Cresco Crestwood High School. For results, click here.
