Trey Campbell has Tigers roaring in the early going

Trey Campbell kicked off his senior campaign for the Cedar Falls Tigers with a dominant performance over Waterloo East on Friday night.

The UNI commit shot 12-for-23 from the field for 34 points and contributed seven rebounds and three assists. Campbell’s 34 points broke his previous career high of 27 en route to an 82-63 Cedar Falls victory over the Trojans.

“It felt great to get back out there and play well and show everyone what I’m capable of,” said Campbell.

The 6’4 guard committed to UNI on August 6th and has high hopes of a deep run into the state tournament this season.

“My goal as the season goes on is really to just help the team win in any way possible, whether that’s scoring thirty or having ten assists,” Campbell said.

Campbell scored 19 points in the first half on Friday night and made eight free throws. He finished the night 10-for-12 from the line.

Campbell's teammate Dallas Bear added 20 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Sophomore Cade Courbat had 11 points along with four assists and a block in the fourth quarter.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates giving me the ball, setting screens for me, and giving me space to do what I do," said Campbell. "I can’t thank them enough."

In his first two seasons as a varsity basketball player, Campbell had taken on the role as a pass first guard. This year, other than being the team's leader, he’s expected to be the team’s number one scorer on the offensive end. Last year he averaged 13.9 points and five assists per game.

“This year I hope to improve my three point shooting," he said. "Right now I’m a pretty streaky shooter in my opinion and I want to get to the point where I’m a knock down shooter."

Campbell also pointed out how important this last week of practice was for the Cedar Falls squad.

“Practice this week went pretty well," he said. "The last couple of practices before our first game were the best we’ve had all season and it really shows that if you practice good, you play good.”

Cedar Falls has their home opener on Tuesday, December 14th against Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

“My confidence going into the game is pretty high," said Campbell. "I feel like anyone would have a lot of confidence coming off of a pretty good game.”

The Tigers are entering the game on a 21 game win streak at home.

“I think in order to beat Jefferson we need to just be ourselves and play together on the defensive end of the ball,” said Campbell.

The Tigers will battle Jefferson on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Falls High School.

