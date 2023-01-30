Traer North Tama thwarts Clarksville's quest 60-50

Traer North Tama called "game" in the waning moments of a 60-50 defeat of Clarksville in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 24, Clarksville faced off against Tripoli . For a full recap, click here. Traer North Tama took on Collins-Maxwell on January 24 at Traer North Tama High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.