 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traer North Tama rolls like thunder over Tama Meskwaki Settlement 69-13

  • 0

Traer North Tama dismissed Tama Meskwaki Settlement by a 69-13 count at Traer North Tama High on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 5, Traer North Tama faced off against Belle Plaine and Tama Meskwaki Settlement took on Conrad BCLUW on January 3 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News