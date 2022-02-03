Traer North Tama pours it on Gilbertville Don Bosco 75-47

Traer North Tama's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Gilbertville Don Bosco during a 75-47 blowout on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
