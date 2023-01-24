Traer North Tama finds its footing in sprinting past Collins-Maxwell 61-29

Traer North Tama showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Collins-Maxwell 61-29 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Traer North Tama faced off against Garwin GMG and Collins-Maxwell took on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian on January 17 at Collins-Maxwell High School. For a full recap, click here.
