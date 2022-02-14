Traer North Tama collects victory over Waterloo Christian 71-59

Saddled up and ready to go, Traer North Tama spurred past Waterloo Christian 71-59 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.
In recent action on February 4, Waterloo Christian faced off against Tama Meskwaki Settlement and Traer North Tama took on Jesup on February 7 at Jesup High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
