Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Solon chalked up in tripping Williamsburg 67-65 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 27, Williamsburg faced off against Center Point CPU . For results, click here. Solon took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on February 3 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

