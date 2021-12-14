 Skip to main content
Tough tussle: Gladbrook-Reinbeck steps past Jesup 49-48

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Gladbrook-Reinbeck passed in a 49-48 victory at Jesup's expense in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened with a 13-6 advantage over Jesup through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-33 lead over Jesup.

The J-Hawks fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Rebels would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

In recent action on December 7, Jesup faced off against Sumner-Fred and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Eldora South Hardin on December 7 at Eldora South Hardin High School. Click here for a recap

