Tough tussle: Dunkerton steps past Mason City Newman Catholic 82-75

Dunkerton knocked off Mason City Newman Catholic 82-75 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 17, Dunkerton faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Greene North Butler on February 17 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Dunkerton a 22-15 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic.
Dunkerton's offense roared to a 47-31 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at halftime.
The Raiders' leverage showed as they carried a 61-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
