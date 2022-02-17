Tough tussle: Dubuque Wahlert steps past Cedar Rapids Xavier 67-64

Dubuque Wahlert poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense to garner a taut 67-64 victory on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Falls on February 8 at Dubuque Wahlert. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
