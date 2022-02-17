 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tough tussle: Dubuque Wahlert steps past Cedar Rapids Xavier 67-64

  • 0

Dubuque Wahlert poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense to garner a taut 67-64 victory on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 8, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Falls on February 8 at Dubuque Wahlert. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union holds the line against Columbus comeback, 45-37

Union holds the line against Columbus comeback, 45-37

Union Community High School celebrated a win in their last home game of the season, but their early excitement gave way to shot nerves as the Columbus Catholic Sailors came within inches of taking away their victory near the last minute of the game.

Union High withstands explosive Columbus comeback

Union High withstands explosive Columbus comeback

The crowd at Union Community High School in La Porte City had sat down for what they likely thought would be a surefire win against their rivals from Columbus Catholic. And in the first three quarters of play, it looked to be just that.

Watch Now: Related Video

DeMar DeRozan sets new NBA record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News