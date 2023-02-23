Dubuque Wahlert swapped jabs before dispatching Davenport Assumption 52-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Wahlert a 16-13 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 30-23 half margin at the Knights' expense.

Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption each scored in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Knights' 14-8 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert squared off with March 1, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School last season.

