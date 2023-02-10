A sigh of relief filled the air in Davenport West's locker room after a trying 69-62 test with Muscatine in Iowa boys basketball action on February 10.

Last season, Davenport West and Muscatine faced off on January 25, 2022 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North . For results, click here. Muscatine took on Central DeWitt on February 3 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.