Tough tussle: Charles City steps past Britt West Hancock 56-55

A sigh of relief filled the air in Charles City's locker room after Saturday's 56-55 win against Britt West Hancock in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 15.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.