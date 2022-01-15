Tough tussle: Charles City steps past Britt West Hancock 56-55

A sigh of relief filled the air in Charles City's locker room after Saturday's 56-55 win against Britt West Hancock in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 15.
In recent action on January 4, Charles City faced off against Decorah and Britt West Hancock took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 7 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For more, click here.
