Too wild to tame: Williamsburg topples Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 73-59

Riding a wave of production, Williamsburg dunked Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 73-59 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Raiders made the first move by forging a 32-30 margin over the Clippers after the first quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Williamsburg faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on South Tama County on January 7 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
