Too wild to tame: Manly Central Springs topples Nashua-Plainfield 60-48

Manly Central Springs put together a victorious gameplan to stop Nashua-Plainfield 60-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 11 , Nashua-Plainfield squared up on Rockford in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Huskies constructed a bold start that built a 23-22 gap on the Panthers heading into the locker room.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.