Too wild to tame: Keota topples Marengo Iowa Valley 63-52

Keota had its hands full but finally brushed off Marengo Iowa Valley 63-52 in Iowa boys basketball on January 24.
The last time Marengo Iowa Valley and Keota played in a 70-53 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Keota faced off against Belle Plaine and Marengo Iowa Valley took on Brooklyn B-G-M on January 19 at Brooklyn B-G-M High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.