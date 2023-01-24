 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too wild to tame: Keota topples Marengo Iowa Valley 63-52

  • 0

Keota had its hands full but finally brushed off Marengo Iowa Valley 63-52 in Iowa boys basketball on January 24.

The last time Marengo Iowa Valley and Keota played in a 70-53 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Keota faced off against Belle Plaine and Marengo Iowa Valley took on Brooklyn B-G-M on January 19 at Brooklyn B-G-M High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News