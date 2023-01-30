Too wild to tame: Humboldt topples Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-32

Humboldt collected a solid win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a 49-32 verdict on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Humboldt and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura played in a 48-47 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.