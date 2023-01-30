 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too wild to tame: Humboldt topples Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-32

  • 0

Humboldt collected a solid win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a 49-32 verdict on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Humboldt and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura played in a 48-47 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News