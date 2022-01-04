 Skip to main content
Too wild to tame: Gladbrook-Reinbeck topples Hudson 83-65

Gladbrook-Reinbeck collected an 83-65 victory over Hudson on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened with an 18-4 advantage over Hudson through the first quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's shooting breathed fire to a 41-21 lead over Hudson at halftime.

The Rebels' control showed as they carried a 61-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 21, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Traer North Tama and Hudson took on La Porte City Union on December 21 at Hudson High School. For a full recap, click here.

