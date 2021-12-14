Too wild to tame: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura topples Algona Bishop Garrigan 48-32

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura collected a 48-32 victory over Algona Bishop Garrigan on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Britt West Hancock and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Lake Mills on December 7 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. Click here for a recap
