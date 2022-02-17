Too wild to tame: Davenport West topples Eldridge North Scott 55-41

Riding a wave of production, Davenport West dunked Eldridge North Scott 55-41 on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Davenport West made the first move by forging a 12-6 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense took charge to a 35-17 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.
Davenport West's supremacy showed as it carried a 39-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 11, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott took on Muscatine on February 11 at Muscatine High School.
