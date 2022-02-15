Too wild to tame: Davenport Assumption topples Bettendorf 64-47

Playing with a winning hand, Davenport Assumption trumped Bettendorf 64-47 at Bettendorf High on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Bettendorf faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport North on February 7 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
