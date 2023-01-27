Too wild to tame: Colo-Nesco topples Conrad BCLUW 65-48

Conrad BCLUW was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Colo-Nesco prevailed 65-48 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.
The last time Colo-Nesco and Conrad BCLUW played in a 56-47 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.
