Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Cedar Rapids Xavier still prevailed 65-51 against Cedar Rapids Prairie on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 22-10 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Hawks showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 34-25.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 52-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Hawks 13-9 in the last stanza.

