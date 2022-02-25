Too wild to tame: Cedar Rapids Prairie topples Dubuque Senior 54-42

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Rapids Prairie put just enough pressure on Dubuque Senior to earn a 54-42 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Hawks and the Rams settling for a 11-11 first-quarter knot.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense darted to a 27-25 lead over Dubuque Senior at halftime.

The Hawks' position showed as they carried a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

