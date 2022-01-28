Too wild to tame: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy topples Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 84-71

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy grabbed an 84-71 victory at the expense of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Cougars opened with a 27-14 advantage over the J-Hawks through the first quarter.

The Cougars' offense stomped on to a 54-39 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.

The Cougars' command showed as they carried a 73-52 lead into the fourth quarter.

