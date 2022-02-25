Too wild to tame: Cedar Falls topples Marshalltown 56-42

Cedar Falls grabbed a 56-42 victory at the expense of Marshalltown in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 25.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 19-2 lead over the Bobcats.
Cedar Falls' offense breathed fire to a 34-14 lead over Marshalltown at halftime.
The Tigers' leverage showed as they carried a 37-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 17 , Cedar Falls squared up on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.