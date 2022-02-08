Too much punch: West Branch knocks out Iowa City Regina 59-45

Playing with a winning hand, West Branch trumped Iowa City Regina 59-45 on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 1, Iowa City Regina faced off against Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant and West Branch took on West Liberty on February 1 at West Liberty High School. For more, click here.
West Branch fought to a 30-20 halftime margin at Iowa City Regina's expense.
The Bears moved in front of the Regals 43-35 to begin the fourth quarter.
